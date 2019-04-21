Clear

'In memory of those who gave all to protect and serve...' Bench donation honors officers killed in the line of duty

A special donation was made by a local business to honor fallen police officers.

Posted: Apr. 19, 2019 3:36 PM
Updated: Apr. 19, 2019 7:09 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A special donation was made by a local business to honor fallen police officers.

Glidden Furniture has designed a one of a kind 'Thin Blue Line' bench.

It was created to pay tribute to local police officers killed in the line of duty.

A placard was posted on the bench that reads: "In memory of those who gave all to protect and serve. For that, we are eternally grateful."

Kristi Glidden-Hitchmough told us what it was like to see Officer Ryan Adamson's reaction to seeing the bench delivered.

"His reaction was amazing. It was very uplifting to me when he saw it on the back of the truck before it even got unloaded, he was bubbly, he was excited," Kristi Glidden-Hitchmough said.

"Anytime somebody takes time out of their day to do something nice for us, it's appreciated. Regardless of how big or small the gesture is, the Terre Haute Police Department appreciates it," Adamson told us.

She said she got the idea after the death of Officer Rob Pitts last year.

Every year, fallen officers are honored at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Next month, they will add 371 names to the memorial.

One of the names that will be added to the memorial is Officer Pitts.

You can light a virtual candle and leave a message of support for fallen officers right here.

On May 13th, the memorial will be online live at that same link.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 33°
Sunny and warm for Easter.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Craft Beer Festival

Image

Gym offers special workout for Easter

Image

Man killed by passing car

Image

Windy and cold

Image

Good Friday Jonah Fish Fry

Image

Junior Beta Club Auction

Image

Next Step Passover

Image

Attempted Parke County jail escape

Image

The last freeze of the year

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after multi-county chase

${article.thumbnail.title}

Boil order issued for some Ellis Water customers

Image

Sullivan County leaders exploring options for jail project

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers seek to add school alert system to all 92 counties

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pete Buttigieg officially announces presidential campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tiger Woods seals fifth Masters title and 15th major

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cracker barrel sessions wrap up for the season with a hot topic of hate crimes

${article.thumbnail.title}

Inspector finds mismanagement at Indiana's veterans affairs

${article.thumbnail.title}

Recalled pre-cut melon sickens 93 people in salmonella outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bill aims to halt immigrant detention center near Chicago