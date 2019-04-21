'In memory of those who gave all to protect and serve...' Bench donation honors officers killed in the line of duty

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A special donation was made by a local business to honor fallen police officers.

Glidden Furniture has designed a one of a kind 'Thin Blue Line' bench.

It was created to pay tribute to local police officers killed in the line of duty.

A placard was posted on the bench that reads: "In memory of those who gave all to protect and serve. For that, we are eternally grateful."

Kristi Glidden-Hitchmough told us what it was like to see Officer Ryan Adamson's reaction to seeing the bench delivered.

"His reaction was amazing. It was very uplifting to me when he saw it on the back of the truck before it even got unloaded, he was bubbly, he was excited," Kristi Glidden-Hitchmough said.

"Anytime somebody takes time out of their day to do something nice for us, it's appreciated. Regardless of how big or small the gesture is, the Terre Haute Police Department appreciates it," Adamson told us.

She said she got the idea after the death of Officer Rob Pitts last year.

Every year, fallen officers are honored at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Next month, they will add 371 names to the memorial.

One of the names that will be added to the memorial is Officer Pitts.

You can light a virtual candle and leave a message of support for fallen officers right here.

On May 13th, the memorial will be online live at that same link.