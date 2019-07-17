Clear

In extreme heat, people with respiratory issues need to be extra cautious

The shift from mild weather to excessively hot temperature can be very dangerous.

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The shift from mild weather to excessively hot temperature can be very dangerous.

Especially to those suffering from chronic lung disease.

Health experts we spoke with say there are some ways to stay safe and healthy during the heatwave.

Stay out of the heat and humidity and inside the AC as long as possible.

If you have to be outside, take a buddy with you...or be alert of your whereabouts.

Make sure you have your rescue inhaler with you at all times and stay hydrated.

The extreme heat can also bring out symptoms you may not know you had.

"Testing your lungs. Really, it's putting a test on your lungs. So if you start to fail the test a little bit, it's a pretty good indication that maybe throughout the year you're doing just fine. But when your lungs are tested, they're having some trouble, that would be a good indication to make an appointment with your doctor," Jimmy McKanna said.

While those living with lung issues are at a higher risk during extreme temperatures, everyone should listen to their bodies.

