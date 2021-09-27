Clear

In a matter of days, Pfizer CEO says they'll be ready to ask for approval of a Covid-19 vaccine for kids

Pfizer/BioNTech plans to ask for authorization of a Covid-19 vaccine for some children under 12 soon, bringing the US one step closer to offering protection to a population that has grown particularly vulnerable as the fall season gets underway.

Posted: Sep 27, 2021 9:57 AM
Updated: Sep 27, 2021 10:56 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Pfizer/BioNTech plans to ask for authorization of a Covid-19 vaccine for some children under 12 soon, bringing the US one step closer to offering protection to a population that has grown particularly vulnerable as the fall season gets underway.

"It is a question of days, not weeks," Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla told ABC News Sunday about when the company will submit data on children ages 5 to 11 to the FDA for consideration.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said on ABC's "Good Morning America" on Monday that the CDC will review data on vaccines for 5-11-year-olds with urgency.

"We are all enthusiastically awaiting these data," Walensky said, when asked how soon authorization and shots for kids could be seen after Pfizer submits its data to the US Food and Drug Administration. "As soon as they get submitted to the FDA, I know the FDA is urgently planning to review these data, it will go from the FDA to the CDC, and we will review it with similar urgency," she continued. "And I'm hoping in the order of weeks."

Walensky said boosters for people who have gotten the Moderna and J&J vaccines will be addressed with similar urgency as Pfizer's vaccine. Walensky reiterated that the current booster recommendations are only for people who received their second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine more than six months ago."We haven't forgotten you if you've gotten Moderna and J&J," Walensky said, when asked how soon boosters for these groups might be seen, and if mixing and matching of vaccines could happen in the near future.

"We will with similar urgency address boosters for those populations, as well as looking at the science and data for mix and matching."

Currently, Covid-19 vaccines are only approved for children 12 and older, which has stirred concern among health experts as cases in children increase, school years begin and the more transmissible Delta variant spreads.

Nearly 26% of all Covid-19 cases nationwide are reported in children, according to recent data published by the American Academy of Pediatrics. And an average of 266 children were hospitalized with Covid-19 every day last week, according to Sunday's data from the CDC.

Once the data from Pfizer/BioNTech is in, it will have to go through two committees, one for the FDA and one for the CDC, CNN medical analyst Dr. Johnathan Reiner said Sunday. If the data comes in this week, it would likely be in committee by the end of October, he added.

And there is a lot of data for them to look at, he said.

"This is a vaccine for children, so getting the dose right -- in terms of efficacy and side effects -- is crucial," Reiner said.

But even when a vaccine becomes available, a difficult task lies ahead in getting children vaccinated. Less than half of US adolescents are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to a CNN analysis of CDC data.

In response, officials need to do a better job educating the public about the importance of vaccination for the health of their children and their families as a whole, Reiner said.

"If you want kids in school, the best way to keep them in school is to keep them from getting Covid," he said.

Until vaccines are approved for younger children, the CDC has recommended mask wearing for students, teachers and visitors in schools from kindergarten through grade 12, along with improved ventilation, physical distancing and testing on a screening basis.

"We know how to keep them safe," Walensky told CBS on Sunday. "When we don't use the proper mitigation, they're more likely to have outbreaks."

Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said he encourages parents to vaccinate their children when they can.

"This is a dangerous pathogen," Gottlieb told CNN. "I wouldn't be so cavalier about this virus, we know that this virus has long-term consequences in a lot of people who contract it, including children."

Current surge likely to die down by Thanksgiving, Gottlieb says
Gottlieb predicted Sunday the current surge of coronavirus spread is likely to worsen across parts of the country and then die down by Thanksgiving.

"I think you'll see a wave of infection sweep across the Northeast as kids go back to school, the weather turns cold and people move indoors," Gottlieb told CNN's Pamela Brown.

The virus won't be gone, Gottlieb said, but hopefully it will reach more manageable levels -- which he estimates to be about 20,000 cases per day.

According to the CDC, the current seven-day average for new cases in the US is more than 114,000 new cases a day.

The decline in cases will likely come from most people attaining immunity to the virus, Gottlieb said.

"Some people will get a vaccination; some will challenge their immunity by no choice but getting the infection," Gottlieb explained. "People who choose to go unvaccinated, they're going to be vulnerable to getting infected through this Delta wave."

As the US moves into flu season, Gottlieb said the demand for tests will pick up as people and their doctors try to determine if their flu-like symptoms are due to Covid-19 or influenza.

"That's why it's so important to get diagnostic tests into the hands of consumers and doctors' offices as well, things like where people can test in the home will make a difference between telling between Covid and other respiratory infections, especially as the flu picks up," Gottlieb said.

But even if Covid-19 cases do come down by Thanksgiving, health experts are bracing for a difficult winter ahead. It isn't clear yet what this year's flu season has in store, but it could add additional stress to an already pressed health care system.

"Flu is still a killer, not as much as Covid-19, but between 12,000 and 50,000 Americans lose their lives every year from flu," said Dr. Peter Hotez, vaccinologist and dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine.

Last year's flu numbers were low, which health expert say could mean that upcoming seasons may be worse, as there has been little accumulation of immunity.

"We're in for a whopper of a flu season at some point," Gottlieb said Sunday.

Recommending booster for frontline workers a 'scientific close call,' CDC director says
On Friday, Walensky recommended a booster dose for adults at occupational risk of infection -- in addition to those with underlying conditions and those over 65 -- a decision she said was a "scientific close call."

"And because of that close call, and because of all of the evidence we reviewed at the FDA and the CDC, I thought it was appropriate for those people to be eligible for boosters," Walensky told CBS's "Face the Nation" Sunday.

"So who are those people? People who live and work in high-risk settings. That includes people in homeless shelters, people in group homes, people in prisons. But, also, importantly, are people who work with vulnerable communities, so our health care workers, our teachers, our grocery workers, our public transportation employees," Walensky said.

Although the CDC's vaccine advisers voted against recommending booster doses for people at high risk of infection because of their work or living conditions, Walensky went with the FDA's authorization including those people.

The recommendation is not currently intended for the wider population, but there's little fear of causing dangerous side effects from adding that third dose, Walensky said.

"We have an extraordinary amount of safety data," she said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Warmer today with sunshine!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 87

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

SCAM ALERT: Pet sitter job con

Image

Historical Marker Dedication in Wabash Valley

Image

Historical Marker Dedication

Image

Elizabeth Smart Story

Image

Sunday Evening: Mostly clear, breezy. Low: 61

Image

Cooper Neese Inaugural Basketball Camp

Image

Sunday: Sunny and warm, becoming breezy. High 80°

Image

Wabishiki Day

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1612129

Reported Deaths: 27216
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook61543610987
DuPage1042681360
Will876561092
Lake773641061
Kane66108852
Winnebago39170545
Madison38345578
St. Clair35140571
McHenry33177317
Peoria26076363
Champaign25967184
Sangamon24718273
McLean22003208
Tazewell19833326
Rock Island17919348
Kankakee16856235
Kendall15537107
Macon14565244
LaSalle14539278
Vermilion13343190
Adams12733148
DeKalb11729129
Williamson11528160
Whiteside7944176
Jackson774389
Boone762782
Coles7404113
Ogle718087
Grundy704582
Franklin693999
Clinton683798
Knox6715166
Marion6581138
Macoupin6525100
Henry625674
Effingham612882
Jefferson6116132
Livingston574196
Woodford556191
Stephenson549789
Randolph532197
Monroe510199
Christian496380
Fulton491570
Morgan488996
Logan478474
Montgomery470476
Lee460658
Bureau429188
Perry416671
Saline414064
Fayette403459
Iroquois396973
McDonough356656
Jersey324253
Shelby317343
Crawford307930
Douglas307636
Lawrence303431
Union297347
Wayne276057
White267730
Richland264455
Hancock258834
Pike258056
Clark253538
Cass252228
Bond244824
Clay242247
Edgar237545
Ford235956
Warren227161
Carroll226537
Johnson214925
Moultrie212931
Jo Daviess207226
Washington206627
Wabash202616
Greene200939
Mason200351
Massac200144
De Witt196830
Piatt192114
Mercer191234
Cumberland179825
Menard160812
Jasper153418
Marshall135621
Hamilton129821
Brown10228
Pulaski99211
Schuyler9748
Edwards96815
Stark77227
Gallatin7557
Scott6975
Alexander68111
Henderson66114
Calhoun6452
Hardin56414
Putnam5464
Pope4945
Unassigned1812432
Out of IL60

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 947918

Reported Deaths: 15377
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1291181990
Lake635721103
Allen53899761
Hamilton44082449
St. Joseph42122590
Elkhart33803491
Vanderburgh30574449
Tippecanoe26915251
Johnson23727418
Hendricks22410342
Porter21832347
Clark17562231
Madison17492385
Vigo16302285
Monroe14545191
LaPorte14389239
Delaware14183222
Howard13971273
Kosciusko11498135
Hancock10935166
Warrick10737178
Bartholomew10635170
Floyd10514208
Wayne10077226
Grant9213204
Morgan8928160
Boone8463111
Dubois7791123
Dearborn769490
Henry7691133
Noble7466101
Marshall7409128
Cass7219118
Lawrence7026153
Shelby6647111
Jackson661386
Gibson6190107
Harrison609386
Huntington604495
Montgomery5853105
DeKalb581091
Knox5535104
Miami548888
Putnam543268
Clinton537465
Whitley529354
Steuben501768
Wabash488692
Jasper483861
Jefferson474492
Ripley457777
Adams446068
Daviess4231108
Scott409165
Clay394957
White393858
Greene393392
Wells389884
Decatur388797
Fayette378578
Posey362341
Jennings356056
Washington334747
LaGrange325175
Spencer321136
Fountain318455
Randolph317190
Sullivan309449
Owen287064
Starke282864
Fulton280454
Orange277859
Jay257038
Perry254152
Carroll245229
Franklin242838
Rush237030
Vermillion235050
Parke221420
Tipton212055
Pike211740
Blackford170534
Pulaski168551
Crawford147318
Newton145845
Benton143916
Brown135846
Martin130217
Switzerland126910
Warren115616
Union98511
Ohio80511
Unassigned0482