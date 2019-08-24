Clear

In The Zone August 24th

Highlights from week one of high school football

Posted: Aug 24, 2019 9:29 AM
Updated: Aug 24, 2019 9:30 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Week One Scoreboard

Attica 50
Riverton Parke 6

Seeger 7
Parke Heritage 52

Northview 0
TH North 7

Evansville Central 12
TH South 28

North Knox 12
Sullivan 15

West Vigo 40
North Central 8

North Vermillion 43
Owen Valley  8

Southridge 28
Linton 20

Vincennes Lincoln 28
Evansville Bosse 10

Washington 6
Boonville 42

Eastern Greene 14
Springs Valley 30

Mitchell 30
Edgewood 44

North Daviess 42
Tecumseh 2

South Vermillion 20
Covington 14

