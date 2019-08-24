In The Zone August 24th

Week One Scoreboard
Attica 50
Riverton Parke 6
Seeger 7
Parke Heritage 52
Northview 0
TH North 7
Evansville Central 12
TH South 28
North Knox 12
Sullivan 15
West Vigo 40
North Central 8
North Vermillion 43
Owen Valley 8
Southridge 28
Linton 20
Vincennes Lincoln 28
Evansville Bosse 10
Washington 6
Boonville 42
Eastern Greene 14
Springs Valley 30
Mitchell 30
Edgewood 44
North Daviess 42
Tecumseh 2
South Vermillion 20
Covington 14
