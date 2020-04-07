In Health Department Announces 34 New Covid-19 Deaths, Updates Statewide Case Count

INDIANAPOLIS —The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 568 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 5,507 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.

A total of 173 Hoosiers have died to date. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 28,764 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 26,192 on Monday.

According to ISDH

Clay: Possitive 7 Deaths 0 Total Tests 33

Daviess: Possitive 4 Deaths 0 Total Tests 58

Greene: Possitive 11 Deaths 0 Total Tests 89

Knox: Possitive 9 Deaths 0 Total Tests 81

Martin: Possitive 1 Deaths 0 Total Tests 15

Parke: Possitive 6 Deaths 0 Total Tests 41

Putnam: Possitive 25 Deaths 1 Total Tests 149

Sullivan: Possitive 3 Deaths 0 Total Tests 38

Vermillion: Possitive 2 Deaths 0 Total Tests 31

Vigo: Possitive 25 Deaths 2 Total Tests 219

Marion County had the most new cases, at 193. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (12), Clark (11), Floyd (16), Hamilton (22), Hancock (14), Harrison (11), Hendricks (27), Johnson (19), Lake (52), Madison (34) and St. Joseph (17). The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.

The complete list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov, which will be updated daily at 10 a.m. Cases are listed by county of residence. Private lab reporting may be delayed and will be reflected in the map and count when results are received at ISDH.

The dashboard also has been updated to make corrections based on updated information provided to ISDH.