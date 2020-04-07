Clear

In Health Department Announces 34 New Covid-19 Deaths, Updates Statewide Case Count

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 568 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories.

Posted: Apr 7, 2020 10:35 AM
Updated: Apr 7, 2020 10:53 AM

INDIANAPOLIS —The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 568 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 5,507 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.

A total of 173 Hoosiers have died to date. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 28,764 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 26,192 on Monday.

According to ISDH

Clay: Possitive 7 Deaths 0 Total Tests 33
Daviess: Possitive 4 Deaths 0 Total Tests 58
Greene: Possitive 11 Deaths 0 Total Tests 89
Knox: Possitive 9 Deaths 0 Total Tests 81
Martin: Possitive 1 Deaths 0 Total Tests 15
Parke: Possitive 6 Deaths 0 Total Tests 41
Putnam: Possitive 25 Deaths 1 Total Tests 149
Sullivan: Possitive 3 Deaths 0 Total Tests 38
Vermillion: Possitive 2 Deaths 0 Total Tests 31
Vigo: Possitive 25 Deaths 2 Total Tests 219

Marion County had the most new cases, at 193. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (12), Clark (11), Floyd (16), Hamilton (22), Hancock (14), Harrison (11), Hendricks (27), Johnson (19), Lake (52), Madison (34) and St. Joseph (17). The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.

The complete list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov, which will be updated daily at 10 a.m. Cases are listed by county of residence. Private lab reporting may be delayed and will be reflected in the map and count when results are received at ISDH.

The dashboard also has been updated to make corrections based on updated information provided to ISDH.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Few Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Partly sunny and Warmer
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wabash Valley Railroad Museum is the new home of a 98 year old boxcar

Image

Experts answer your questions about COVID-19

Image

From chalkboard to keyboard, experts weigh-in on advantages of virtual learning

Image

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Breezy & warm. High: 76°

Image

Jeighla McManus

Image

Jalen Moore

Image

ISU to play Purdue

Image

Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley Part 3

Image

Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley Part 4

Image

Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley Part 2

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus