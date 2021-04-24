Improvised explosion device found on THPD property

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An investigation is underway after an improvised explosive device was found outside of the Terre Haute Police Department.

Around 12:41 on Saturday morning a small fire broke out on the west side of the Terre Haute Police Department.

Officers were able to put out the fire. Once the fire was put out, officers discovered the object on fire was a gas container.

That container had been converted into an improvised explosive.

No one was injured.

The Terre Haute Police Department has been in contact with the FBI and has notified other law agencies in the area throughout Vigo County. The Terre Haute Police Department is currently reviewing camera footage of the area and is reaching out to the surrounding businesses.

The police department is asking anyone that may have seen anyone in the area 12th and Wabash around 12:41 a.m. to contact them for more information.

You can contact Detective Brad Rumsey at (812) 538-3766 or leave a message at (812) 244-2667.

We will continue updating the story as we gather more information.