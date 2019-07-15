Impacts of Barry

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As tropical storm Barry makes its way here, this is what we're going to see.

Today, we can expect scattered showers, along with the occasional isolated storm.

Tonight, the system will lose some of its strength.

This is because there's not a lot of heat to fuel the system.

Tomorrow though, that's when we're looking at our best chance for rain, with more widespread showers, and better chances for thunderstorms.

The system will also change our temperatures.

Instead of above average, we're looking to drop well below average, at least for a few days.

Things are also going to get windy, and we could have pockets of heavy rain at times.