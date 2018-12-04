Local woman lives in pain daily with Fibromyalgia despite a solution

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI)- We often hear about the statistics of the drug epidemic, and why it's so problematic.

The actions to fix it may be causing a different fallout.

Some people who could use the medications for their intended purposes are now suffering.

Janet Stepter is a Terre Haute woman and although she looks fine on the outside, she said many people don't know she's suffering with Fibromyalgia on the inside.

Doctors diagnosed Stepter with Fibromyalgia three years ago.

The disease affects the body's nerves, and it causes Stepter to be in pain every day.

"I mean I've lied in bed for three days, and couldn't get up my son had to come out here and help me even to go to the bathroom," Stepter said.

It's those simple daily tasks that pose a challenge for Stepter.

"It takes every effort to bathe uh get up and get dressed and put my clothes on and if I happen to go to the store you know it takes me a couple of hours to get ready," Stepter said.

She lives with the daily pain because she's unable to get medication from her doctors.

Stepter said doctors have cracked down on prescribing narcotics to combat opioid drug abuse.

Now living with pain, and not having medication to help, has taken its toll.

"It's almost like a silent killer. You can't die from Fibromyalgia, but not being active and physically doing things you know can wear you down," Stepter said.

She said she's considered moving to a place where doctors can prescribe the pain medication she needs, but there are a few things holding her back.

"I love my home. I've been here my whole life and you know I know people, but I have considered it," Stepter said.

Money is another factor in moving out of state.

Despite the challenges, she says it's important to keep a positive attitude.

"It's almost overwhelming you know, but when I look back at where God has brought me from I keep thinking he must have a reason for keeping me here, so I try and stay positive," Stepter said.

Stepter is also a survivor of colon and breast cancer.

She said she hopes to be an inspiration to others who are going through similar challenges.