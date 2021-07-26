'I'm not stuck in the house...' New wheelchair ramp helps Vigo County woman get her life back

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization has made a big impact on hundreds of people's live in Vigo County - now it's looking to continue.

The Will Center's Ramps for Freedom Project install wheelchair ramps for people with disabilities.

The best part is it's free.

Many people in Vigo County need a wheelchair ramp to ensure safety and create easier accessibility.

One woman's life was made much easier thanks to the Will Center.

Jane Stephens lives in Terre Haute and is one of many who have benefited from the Ramps for Freedom Project. The project's mission is to install ramps for those with disabilities.

The ramps also provide independence and safety.

Before this installation, Stephens had steep steps that were dangerous for her to go down with her walker.

Now she says getting in and out of her home is much easier.

"I can get out and do things now without needing help. I can get out of the house. I'm not stuck in the house 24/7," Stephens said.

If you would like a wheelchair ramp installed or volunteer to help install one, click this link for more information.