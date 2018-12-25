Home, dogs gone after massive fire

Clear

"I'm hopeful...I have faith..." Salvation Army might not make their goal as Kettle Season comes to and end

Monday was the last day for the red Salvation Army kettles, but you can still donate!

Posted: Dec. 25, 2018 8:12 AM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Salvation Army is known for its red kettles around Christmas.

On Monday they wrapped up the campaign for the season, but that doesn't mean you can't still donate. 

The kettles are manned mostly by volunteer bell ringers throughout the Wabash Valley and it's been going on for years.

Monday marked the last push to get donations for the holiday season and reach a goal of $140,000.

"I'm not sure if we're going to meet that goal," Sue Linden, Terre Haute Salvation Army Envoy said. "We're probably going to fall short." 

It's a goal the organization has been trying to reach since after Thanksgiving, but it's not alone.

"From what I understand a lot of the other division corps officers are falling short in their towns as well," Linden said.

 She says there are many reasons why this season is different then most when it comes to donations.

"People are shopping more and more online. It also just depends on the job situation. How much their actually bringing in for their own home," Linden said. "Sometimes, stores won't allow us to start bell ringing until after Thanksgiving so that kind of shortens our kettle season too." 

She said she's holding onto hope. 

"I'm hopeful. I have faith, I have faith in God and I have faith in the heart of the people in this community," Linden said. "They've been very good and so I feel they'll pull through." 

Veteran bell ringers like Tracey Smodilla say anything you give helps.

"Every penny county no matter how big or small the donation is," Smodilla said.

Even though Monday was the last day you'll see the kettles you can still donate to the kettle campaign.

Donations are accepted through the month of January. 

To find out more about volunteering or donating you can visit the Terre Haute Salvation Army's website here. 

