'It's unfortunate and disappointing...' Old YMCA will not become affordable living apartments

TERRE HAUTE, (Ind.) WTHI -- The YMCA that sits on 6th street in Terre Haute has been empty for more than a decade.

After the city council meeting Thursday tonight it may sit there empty for even longer

The Terre Haute city council has been presented with the tax abatement for the old YMCA for the past few meetings.

The meeting Thursday night was when they finally got to vote on the abatement and it didn't go how some people thought it would.

"Great disappointment that the city council chose not to see this project move forward," Tommy Kleckner, Director for the Western Division of Indiana Landmarks said.

You'll remember, the company Commonwealth wanted to turn the historic building into an apartment complex.

They also wanted to build on the property to make townhomes.

With this project, they had to have a 10-year tax abatement or the project couldn't move forward.

Thursday night the council voted 5-4 to not allow for this abatement.

"I had gotten a lot of phone calls from people who own residential property here that do have tenants that they feel like they're going to be subsidizing their competitors so I feel like that wasn't the best use for the tax abatement for that property," Karrum Nassar, City Councilman said

The council is confident something will still come of the historic building, but others are not.

"As far as the future of the YMCA I'm much less optimist that we'll see that building rehabilitated and reused," Kleckner said,

Now just because this tax abatement didn't pass the city council doesn't mean something won't go there eventually.

The Vice President of Development for Commonwealth said they'll have to go back to the drawing board and soon before anything else can be done.