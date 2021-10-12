Illinois works to highlight grain bin safety ahead of the harvest season

WABASH VALLEY, Ill. (WTHI) - The Pritzker administration in Illinois is highlighting grain bin safety this harvest season.

Statistics showed last year, Illinois reported the most incidents involving agricultural confined spaces - like grain bins.

Illinois reported the most grain-entrapment incidents.

Labor officials said a worker standing in moving grain would be trapped within five seconds. They'll be covered by grain in less than 30 seconds.

The Illinois fire service recommends not going into bins alone and turning off anything that can make the grain move.