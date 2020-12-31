Illinois workers making minimum wage will see an increase in pay starting Friday

The minimum wage increases on Friday in the State of Illinois.

The new rate is $11 per hour.

The Illinois Department of Labor is encouraging employees to ensure that time worked in 2021 is paid at the new rate.

In 2019, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed legislation providing a path to a $15 minimum wage by 2025. It will continue to rise by $1 an hour each year until it reaches $15.

Workers who are under 18-years-old and work fewer than 650 hours in a year will also see an increase. Starting Friday, they will earn a minimum wage of $8.50 an hour.