CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) – A woman is dead after a crash in Clark County, Illinois Saturday night.

According to Illinois State Police, a 30-year-old woman from Westfield lost control of her vehicle on East Clarksville Road, East of North 420th Street. Her name has not been released.

Investigators say the vehicle went into a ditch and overturned. The driver was ejected and died at the scene.