Illinois woman faces several criminal sexual assault charges

Posted: Feb. 13, 2019 4:51 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

MATTOON, Ill. (WTHI) - An Illinois woman turns herself into authorities and is now facing a handful of serious charges.

35-year-old Hilary Rawlings of Mattoon faces six counts of criminal sexual assault. The charges were filed Wednesday morning in Coles County, Illinois.

According to court documents, Rawlings had sex or committed lewd sexual acts with a 15-year-old six times last month.

Documentation says Rawlings is a family member of the alleged victim, and she also held a position of trust, authority, or supervision with the victim.

Rawlings is to have no direct contact with anyone under the age of 18, except for her three children.

A $100 thousand dollar bond was placed on Rawlings. A jury trial is set for June 25th, with a pre-trial in mid-May.

