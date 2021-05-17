Illinois will phase out statewide eviction moratorium - but help is incoming for those who need it

WABASH VALLEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker plans to phase out the statewide moratorium on evictions by August.

At the same time, he's announcing more housing assistance.

On Monday, Pritzker announced applications for rental assistance funding are available.

He signed legislation that allocates money from the American Rescue Plan.

In total, $1.5 billion will go to renters and landlords. The state will also have a separate program with $400 million on mortgage help.

It's all meant to help prevent evictions for people struggling because of the pandemic.

Learn more about the programs at this link.