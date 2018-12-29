Clear

Illinois wakes up New Year's Day to over 250 new laws

Illinois rings in the new year with 253 new laws on the books .

Posted: Dec. 29, 2018 11:09 AM
Posted By: John O'Connor, AP Political Writer

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) -

Starting Jan. 1, children younger than two will have to be in rear-facing car seats, hunters may wear blaze pink as well as orange to be spotted, a Route 66 centennial planning commission is established and gun buyers will have to wait 72 hours before delivery.

Several laws take effect to fight opioid abuse. Prescribers will have to complete three hours of continuing education on opioid use and insurance companies may not require prior notification of certain substance-abuse treatment.

Schools will have to conduct at least one police-approved active-shooter safety drill annually. If your boss requires you to use your personal phone or computer for work, there must be a reimbursement policy. And nursing mothers may be excused from jury duty.

