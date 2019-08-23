Clear

Illinois trooper shot in East St. Louis executing warrant

An Illinois State Police trooper is in a St. Louis hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries while executing a search warrant early Friday, authorities said.

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 7:11 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois State Police trooper is in a St. Louis hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries while executing a search warrant early Friday, authorities said.

The 33-year-old trooper, who is a 10-year veteran of the force, was wounded during an exchange of gunfire while serving the warrant at an East St. Louis home, according to Trooper Josh Korando. After the shooting, police surrounded the home and arrested two people.

Police didn’t say if anyone else was shot, or reveal the issues addressed in the search warrant.

The trooper, who wasn’t identified, is being treated at St. Louis University Hospital. The extent of the trooper’s injuries has not been disclosed.

In a statement following the shooting, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker noted state troopers display unbelievable courage and “put their lives on the line for us every single day.”

“Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this dangerous, active situation in East St. Louis and every day,” he said.

The shooting Friday, was the second of an Illinois State trooper this month.

A suburban Chicago man has been charged with attempted murder for shooting and wounding an Illinois state trooper who was serving a warrant at the man’s home.

The wounded trooper was with other officers attempting to serve the warrant Aug. 15 at the home of Volodymyr Dragan , 43, of Wheeling when someone inside fired shots, striking a trooper in the arm. Dragan is being held without bond.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

In addition to attempted murder, Dragan also is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm to a police officer, aggravated unlawful restraint and aggravated assault of a police officer.

