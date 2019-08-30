Clear

Illinois to suspend road work to ease Labor Day traffic woes

Illinois officials are suspending road work at dozens of sites around the state to ease traffic congestion for the Labor Day holiday.

Posted: Aug 30, 2019 1:04 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois officials are suspending road work at dozens of sites around the state to ease traffic congestion for the Labor Day holiday.

The Department of Transportation announced Thursday that work at approximately 125 sites would be suspended from 3 p.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Sept. 2.

The list also includes sites where roadways remain closed or lane reductions will continue to be in effect.

Motorists should still expect delays and allow extra time for trips through the affected areas. They should consider alternate routes to avoid the work areas altogether.

Officials urge motorists to pay attention to the changed conditions, signs in work zones, obey speed limits, not use mobile devices and remain alert for workers and equipment.

___

Online:

List of road-work suspension sites: https://bit.ly/2MIXoHB

Map with updates: https://bit.ly/2ZtTYzu

