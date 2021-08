SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTHI) - The State of Illinois will send help following Hurricane Ida's landfall.

On Monday, the state's governor, JB Pritzker, said a 46 member urban search and rescue team would deploy to Louisianna.

The team will help with water rescues after Ida.

Members of the team are made up of firefighters and other first responders.

The team will deploy to the hardest-hit areas for around 16 days.