Illinois to move into new vaccination phase soon

ILLINOIS (WTHI) - The State of Illinois will soon move into the next part of its COVID-19 vaccination plan.

On Friday, Governor JB Pritzker said the state will start Phase 1B of the Vaccine Plan on January 25. Several local county health departments have started posting information about scheduling and appointments.

At that point, residents over the age of 65 and frontline essential workers can receive the vaccine. Frontline essential workers include First Responders, Education (Congregate Child Care, Pre-K through 12th grade,) Food and Agriculture, Manufacturing, Corrections Workers and Inmates, United State Postal Services Workers, Public Transit Workers, Grocery Store Workers, and Shelters/Adult Day Care.

On Friday, the state said more information on locations and how to make appointments will be available to the public on a website to be launched prior to the start of Phase 1B.

As the state moves forward with its plan and continues to build out capacity, smaller independent pharmacies, urgent care clinics, doctors’ offices, and workplaces will all be coming online to serve as vaccination sites.