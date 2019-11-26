Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Illinois to crackdown on illegal parking in handicapped spaces

State officials are reminding holiday shoppers in Illinois not to park in handicapped-accessible spaces.

Posted: Nov 26, 2019 10:08 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — State officials are reminding holiday shoppers in Illinois not to park in handicapped-accessible spaces.

WLS-TV reports Tuesday that a state-wide wide crackdown on illegal parking will start Friday at shopping malls and shopping centers. It will continue through the holiday season.

The television station reports that fines for parking in such spaces can be up to $350.

Secretary of State Jesse White warns that “if you don’t belong here, don’t park here.”

White adds that when people park in spaces designated for the handicapped “they take away the vital space that is necessary for people with disabilities to safely get in and get out of their vehicle and get about their day.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 50°
Rockville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 54°
Brazil
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 55°
Wind & Rain
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

How does Kevin come up with his Winter Weather Forecast?

Image

Indiana State Police set to increase patrols over long Thanksgiving weekend

Image

How does Kevin come up with his Winter Weather Forecast?

Image

Kevin's Winter Weather Forecast

Image

"Whoever's doing this...I wish you would quit"; Vandals damage Oblong Christmas display

Image

Vigo County leaders receive a look at proposed 'Rocksino' under Spectacle ownership

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

'That's our job to keep them safe,' schools in Paris, Illinois add new pin door locks to classrooms

Image

Hulman Center renovation project stays on schedule and budget

Image

Capital Improvement Board set to buy Clabber Girl parking lot for $275,000 ahead of convention cente

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook