Illinois teachers receive some good news when it comes to license renewal

Teachers in Illinois can get credit toward license renewal with the remote-learning transition.

COVID-19 business closures jeopardized thousands of teacher license renewals.

On Tuesday, the Illinois Education Association made an announcement that will help. Teachers can earn professional development hours for time spent transitioning from in-person to remote learning.

This means thousands of educators can clock those hours to meet licensing requirements. Traditionally, schools would offer professional development days.

Those days were canceled due to the pandemic impact.

Local Regional Superintendent Monte Newlin gave us a statement on this. It said in part:

"Teachers have been dealing with a whole new game over the last few weeks with the introduction of remote learning. Any sort of relief the state can provide is most welcome."