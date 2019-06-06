Illinois teachers are jumping for joy in hopes of higher pay

HUTSONVILLE, Ill. (WTHI)-- Teachers are jumping for joy in the Land of Lincoln.

The Illinois House recently passed a bill that would raise the minimum pay for teachers to $40,000.

"It's about time!" says Julie Kraemer, superintendent of Hutsonville schools.

She wants to make sure all of her teachers are getting paid what they deserve.

News 10 spoke with staff at the high school on Thursday.

Some believe the government is finally realizing how important teachers really are.

Pay would increase over the next five years.

Salary would grow to $32,076 in the 2020-2021 school year.

Teachers would continue to see an increase until the 2023-2024 school year, when salary would be set at $40,000.

Currently, some teachers are earning around $30,000 or less.

Some feel it's about time they get paid what they deserve.

One teacher News 10 spoke with says the lack of pay is a reason why there's such a huge teacher shortage.

"After my first year, I kind of understand why there's a teacher shortage. I mean we've had a lot of teachers leave and I kind of understand why," said Marissa McDowell, a 3rd-grade teacher in the Hutsonville school system.

This bill is still waiting to be signed by the governor.

News 10 will continue to keep you updated on its progress.