Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Illinois teachers are jumping for joy in hopes of higher pay

The Illinois House passed a bill that would increase teachers salary to $40,000 a year. Some are saying it's taken too long to get to this point.

Posted: Jun 6, 2019 4:46 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

HUTSONVILLE, Ill. (WTHI)-- Teachers are jumping for joy in the Land of Lincoln.

The Illinois House recently passed a bill that would raise the minimum pay for teachers to $40,000. 

"It's about time!" says Julie Kraemer, superintendent of Hutsonville schools.

She wants to make sure all of her teachers are getting paid what they deserve.

News 10 spoke with staff at the high school on Thursday. 

Some believe the government is finally realizing how important teachers really are. 

Pay would increase over the next five years.

Salary would grow to $32,076 in the 2020-2021 school year.

Teachers would continue to see an increase until the 2023-2024 school year, when salary would be set at $40,000. 

Currently, some teachers are earning around $30,000 or less.

Some feel it's about time they get paid what they deserve.

One teacher News 10 spoke with says the lack of pay is a reason why there's such a huge teacher shortage. 

"After my first year, I kind of understand why there's a teacher shortage. I mean we've had a lot of teachers leave and I kind of understand why," said Marissa McDowell, a 3rd-grade teacher in the Hutsonville school system. 

This bill is still waiting to be signed by the governor. 

News 10 will continue to keep you updated on its progress. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Brazil
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Partly sunny, but showers possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

2019-2020 Dana Christian School Enrollment

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Special Olympics Indiana Summer Games are right around the corner: what you need to know heading int

Image

Showers possible. Otherwise mostly cloudy. High: 85°

Image

Tindera

Image

After a stormy day, what's next in the forecast

Image

Vigo County students set to take a trip to Terre Haute's sister city in Japan

Image

ISU holds public meeting to discuss tuition hike

Image

Sullivan is looking to clean up their town and one agency wants to help

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

${article.thumbnail.title}

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois lawmakers have 5 days left, 5 big issues to settle