Clear

Illinois stepping up patrols to prevent road fatalities during holidays

The Corner Tavern and Bistro spent all Wednesday getting ready. Owner Lori Martin cleaned, stocked and prepared for what the town is calling "Drunksgiving."

Posted: Nov. 21, 2018 9:38 PM
Posted By: Garrett Brown

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI)- The Corner Tavern and Bistro spent all Wednesday getting ready. Owner Lori Martin cleaned, stocked and prepared for what the town is calling "Drunksgiving."

"It is supposed to be the biggest alcohol sales in the whole year. Everybody's home for the holidays so they all wanna go see their friends and their family goes with them usually," said Martin.

That's why law enforcement across the state of Illinois is taking thanksgiving travel very seriously. Among them Trooper Tammy Welborn of the Illinois State Police.

"The Thanksgiving holiday is one of the busiest travel seasons of the year. Our goal is to get everyone to their destinations safely," said Trooper Welborn.

The state of Illinois is doing what it can to prevent fatalities week. On a local level, the department of transportation has supplied extra funding to local law enforcement like here in Marshall.

On a statewide level though on interstates and highways, state troopers will be out doing what they can as well.

"We are going to have troopers posted every twenty miles on interstates. Watching out for those fatal four violations. They are speeding, DUI, not wearing your seatbelt and distracted driving," said Welborn.

Bars like the Corner Tavern are happy to see extra precautions from the state. They say it's the right step so everyone can have fun and make it to their destination safely.

"For our community and for our state, I think it says a lot for how well our states doing or trying to do better for everybody," said Martin.

Illinois State Troopers also want to remind drivers that their work won’t let up after Thanksgiving. They will continue to enforce their "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign to prevent fatalities.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
Rockville
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Brazil
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
A Fine Thanksgiving
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Kevin has your Turkey Day forecast

Image

The Holiday 5K in Terre Haute

Image

St. Pats gets ready to serve Thanksgiving dinner

Image

Prosecutor decides on charges in fatal semi crash

Image

Drunk driving and Thanksgiving

Image

The Black Friday Battle

Image

Hey Kevin 11-21

Image

The Apple House talks winter weather

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

The Cutting Edge Cancer Drive

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth