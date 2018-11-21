Illinois stepping up patrols to prevent road fatalities during holidays

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI)- The Corner Tavern and Bistro spent all Wednesday getting ready. Owner Lori Martin cleaned, stocked and prepared for what the town is calling "Drunksgiving."

"It is supposed to be the biggest alcohol sales in the whole year. Everybody's home for the holidays so they all wanna go see their friends and their family goes with them usually," said Martin.

That's why law enforcement across the state of Illinois is taking thanksgiving travel very seriously. Among them Trooper Tammy Welborn of the Illinois State Police.

"The Thanksgiving holiday is one of the busiest travel seasons of the year. Our goal is to get everyone to their destinations safely," said Trooper Welborn.

The state of Illinois is doing what it can to prevent fatalities week. On a local level, the department of transportation has supplied extra funding to local law enforcement like here in Marshall.

On a statewide level though on interstates and highways, state troopers will be out doing what they can as well.

"We are going to have troopers posted every twenty miles on interstates. Watching out for those fatal four violations. They are speeding, DUI, not wearing your seatbelt and distracted driving," said Welborn.

Bars like the Corner Tavern are happy to see extra precautions from the state. They say it's the right step so everyone can have fun and make it to their destination safely.

"For our community and for our state, I think it says a lot for how well our states doing or trying to do better for everybody," said Martin.

Illinois State Troopers also want to remind drivers that their work won’t let up after Thanksgiving. They will continue to enforce their "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign to prevent fatalities.