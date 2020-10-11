Illinois state officials encourage participation in earthquake drill

Illinois officials are encouraging the state’s residents to participate in an earthquake drill event planned in several states and countries.

The drill, called Shakeout, is planned for 10:15 a.m. on Thursday. Families, schools, businesses and other organizations should register online to participate, according to the Illinois Emergency Management Agency.

Millions of people have signed up worldwide. Illinois officials say more than 50,000 residents in the state have signed up in recent weeks.

Illinois emergency officials say earthquakes can strike anywhere and at any time. Earthquakes were reported in 2012 in McHenry County, 2010 in Kane County and 2008 in Wabash County, according to state officials.

“Fire drills and tornado drills are common practices in schools and at businesses, but not everyone knows what they should do in the event of an earthquake,” IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau said in a statement. “We cannot predict when or where the next devastating earthquake will occur, but we can help people learn how to protect themselves and reduce damage to their homes.”