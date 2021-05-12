Illinois state leaders work to bring visitors back through new program

WABASH VALLEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Over the past year, people across the country have stayed home to help protect people from COVID-19. That means the hospitality and tourism industry have taken a big hit.

Now, the State of Illinois is working to bring travelers to the state. On Wednesday, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced his plan to make that happen.

It's called the "Time For Me To Drive" campaign.

A national survey shows half of all Americans are ready to travel again - and half of those people plan to travel by car.

That's why Illinois drivers are working on getting those drivers to visit the state.

Learn more about the program here.