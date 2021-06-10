Illinois set to reopen on Friday after months of COVID-19 restrictions

WABASH VALLEY, Ill. (WTHI) - After many months of COVID-19 restrictions, the State of Illinois will reopen on Friday.

Businesses, events, and venues will be able to operate at full capacity. Establishments may still choose to have stricter measures in place.

Face coverings will continue to be required on public transportation, congregate settings, and health care settings,

The state will continue to recommend masking for unvaccinated people.

The reopening follows weeks of case decreases as well as higher vaccination rates.