Illinois set to enter the next phase in reopening - here's what that means for you

A new phase of reopening starts on Friday, May 29 for most of Illinois. This is all part of Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan.

Here's what can be reopened with certain capacity and safety precautions:

Manufacturing

Manufacturing facilities such as plants, factories and mills

Offices

Non-customer-facing offices such as: legal; accounting services; architectural/engineering design; and other professional services

Retail

Retailers and merchandisers such as: grocery stores; hardware stores; clothing stores; pharmacies; department stores; shopping malls

Service Counters

Stores providing assorted services for dropped off goods, such as: dry cleaners; electronics repair shops; shoe repair shops; car washes

Youth Sports

Youth sports games or matches, group sports lessons, team or group sports practices (no competitive sports permitted in Phase 3)

Health and Fitness Centers

Gyms, fitness centers, yoga, dance, cycling, pilates, barre studios, and other customer-facing fitness centers

Personal Care Services

Hair salons, barber shops, nail salons, spas, waxing centers, tattoo parlors

Outdoor Recreation

Customer facing services such as driving ranges, outdoor shooting ranges, paintball courses, outdoor adventure parks

Day Camps

Recreational youth programs such as sports camps, recreational camps, educational camps

Restaurants and Bars (outdoor dining and drinking)

Full-service restaurants, limited-service restaurants, snacks bars, taverns, and other food and beverage businesses

Gatherings limited to 10 people or fewer are allowed. Face coverings and social distancing should remain in place.

To see the state's full guide, click here.