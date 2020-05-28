Illinois set to enter the next phase in reopening - here's what that means for you

A new phase of reopening starts on Friday, May 29 for most of Illinois. This is all part of Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan.
Here's what can be reopened with certain capacity and safety precautions:
Manufacturing
Manufacturing facilities such as plants, factories and mills
Offices
Non-customer-facing offices such as: legal; accounting services; architectural/engineering design; and other professional services
Retail
Retailers and merchandisers such as: grocery stores; hardware stores; clothing stores; pharmacies; department stores; shopping malls
Service Counters
Stores providing assorted services for dropped off goods, such as: dry cleaners; electronics repair shops; shoe repair shops; car washes
Youth Sports
Youth sports games or matches, group sports lessons, team or group sports practices (no competitive sports permitted in Phase 3)
Health and Fitness Centers
Gyms, fitness centers, yoga, dance, cycling, pilates, barre studios, and other customer-facing fitness centers
Personal Care Services
Hair salons, barber shops, nail salons, spas, waxing centers, tattoo parlors
Outdoor Recreation
Customer facing services such as driving ranges, outdoor shooting ranges, paintball courses, outdoor adventure parks
Day Camps
Recreational youth programs such as sports camps, recreational camps, educational camps
Restaurants and Bars (outdoor dining and drinking)
Full-service restaurants, limited-service restaurants, snacks bars, taverns, and other food and beverage businesses
Gatherings limited to 10 people or fewer are allowed. Face coverings and social distancing should remain in place.
To see the state's full guide, click here.