'It's gotta stop at some point...' Illinois set to add new gas tax July 1, and many aren't happy about it

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - Fuel prices in Illinois will be rising as a result of a new gas tax.

The gas tax in the prairie state will go up by 1/2 cent on July 1.

News 10 spoke with over a dozen people while they fueled up their vehicles, none of which knew about the upcoming tax increase.

One Marshall man was unhappy with the increase in prices at the pump.

"It's gotta stop at some point. I mean, they just keep wanting to jack it up higher and higher and, you know, eventually, somebody's gonna have to put their foot down," said Dylan Reed, a lifelong Marshall resident.

The goal of the tax is to improve roads, but Reed does not feel like that is happening.

"We get taxed for all this, it's for our roads and stuff, but the roads don't ever seem to be getting the money that we put into it. It's probably going into someone else's pocket," said Reed.

However, not all experts feel the tax is negative. "It wouldn't bother me a little, really, it wouldn't," said Robert Guell, an economics professor at Indiana State University. "It's a surprise to no one, or at least it should be a surprise to no one. It was basically baked in the cake."

According to Guell, the doubling of Illinois's gas tax in 2019 from .19 to .38 cents per gallon was a larger problem.

"The previous one would've bothered me a lot, the one that went from .19 to .38," said Guell.

He also agrees that the tax will go to its designed purpose--fixing the roads. With each gallon of gasoline being taxed, larger vehicles will see a bigger impact.

"This is a work truck, so I mean, I'm driving around all day every day from job to job. I mean, I fill up two, three times a week," said Reed. "Don't just say, 'oh yeah, we're gonna do this and that and then, I don't see any noticeable difference.'"

News 10 spoke with several people who had mixed opinions about the tax.