Illinois schools that don't follow mask mandates could be blocked from state sports competition

WABASH VALLEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Illinois state athletic leaders are taking steps to enforce mask mandates.

Starting this fall, schools that fail to follow the state's mask mandates could be barred from competing in some athletic competitions.

The Illinois High School Association announced schools could be banned from state-series sports if they remain on probation with the state.

That means schools refusing to mask up would not be allowed to compete in state tournaments. Schools must be in good standing to compete on the state level.

