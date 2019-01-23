Clear

Illinois school bus driver accused of driving under the influence of drugs with students on board

An Illinois school bus driver is facing charges after police say he was driving under the influence of drugs.

Posted: Jan. 23, 2019 2:05 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - An Illinois school bus driver is facing charges after police say he was driving under the influence of drugs.

Police took a call on Tuesday night about a Mahomet-Seymour school bus driving inconsistently.

Officers found the bus on Interstate 72 in Piatt County.

That is about two hours northwest of Terre Haute.

Police arrested the bus driver, 69-year-old Marvin Bell.

Officers said there were 33 coaches and students on the bus.

