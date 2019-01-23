Illinois school bus driver accused of driving under the influence of drugs with students on board

PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - An Illinois school bus driver is facing charges after police say he was driving under the influence of drugs.

Police took a call on Tuesday night about a Mahomet-Seymour school bus driving inconsistently.

Officers found the bus on Interstate 72 in Piatt County.

That is about two hours northwest of Terre Haute.

Police arrested the bus driver, 69-year-old Marvin Bell.

Officers said there were 33 coaches and students on the bus.