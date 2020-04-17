Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has announced students and staff will not return to their school buildings this year.
School buildings have been closed for one month.
Students have been learning remotely.
A couple of weeks ago, Indiana leaders decided to not re-open school for the year.
Related Content
- Illinois school buildings to remain closed for the rest of the school year
- Illinois governor orders all schools closed
- How will Vigo County schools look as schools are closed rest of the year?
- Flu, other illnesses result in Dugger Union schools closing its building for the rest of the week
- Shoals Community School's make plans for rest of the school year
- State announces Indiana schools closed for remainder of school year
- TRAFFIC: 19th Street remains closed
- Illinois school consolidation moves to state superintendent
- Illinois school districts to receive additional funding
- Illinois schools continue to face teacher shortage
Scroll for more content...