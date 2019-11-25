Illinois school board group won’t support arming teachers

CHICAGO (AP) — A group representing Illinois school boards has again rejected a resolution supporting teachers and other school employees carrying guns in schools.
The Illinois Association of School Boards voted against the measure Saturday during an annual convention. It’s the second consecutive year the group has rejected such a proposal.
A resolution would be used to support any legislation on the issue if it’s filed. Discussion on arming teachers has followed multiple school shootings nationwide.
Much of the support for the measure came from rural school districts that can’t hire school resource officers. While others, including in Chicago’s suburbs, say it’s a safety risk to arm teachers.
There are over 850 school districts in Illinois.
