Illinois restaurants prepare to welcome back customers for dine-in services

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - One business that will be taking advantage of these new guidelines to reopen Illinois is Bubba Lubba Barbecue in Paris, Illinois.

The restaurant first opened its doors back in September.

The pandemic forced the inside of the restaurant to close.

It was able to survive by offering drive-thru, carry out and delivery options.

After months of not being able to have customers inside, owners said they're looking forward to welcoming customers back.

"We're allowed to have picnic tables, as long as they"re spaced out and proper distances. We'll have those out hopefully within the next week, week and a half, and hope more people come out and enjoy," said Randall Jones.

Staff are also wearing masks and following guidelines from the state to help keep you safe.