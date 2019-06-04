Illinois restaurant reopens after flooding issues

WEST UNION, Ill. (WTHI) - A local restaurant is open for business after flooding issues last week.
The West Union Cafe in Illinois is back to normal after flooding impacted the entire back portion of the restaurant.
LINK | 'IT MEANS MORE THAN ANYONE COULD EVER KNOW,' LOCAL RESTAURANT OWNER SHARES HER APPRECIATION FOR THE COMMUNITY AFTER HEAVY RAINS FLOODED THE AREA
Workers and people in the community came together to use sandbags to contain the flooding.
Cleanup took several days.
