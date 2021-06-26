Clear
Illinois residents should be aware of this new scam

The "Illinois department of transportation" says community members need to watch out for fake "I-dot" messages.

Posted: Jun 26, 2021 6:59 PM
Posted By: Hannah Follman

SPRINGFIELD, IL. (WTHI) -- The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) says community members need to watch out for fake IDOT messages. This includes fraudulent texts and emails requesting personal information.

While the messages may look official, IDOT says they will never request your personal information. This includes things like social security numbers or banking information. 

To protect your personal information, take the following precautions:

• Delete unsolicited emails and texts requesting personal information or promising state driver's licenses or IDs. Do not click on any links contained in such emails or texts, as they may place malware on your computer or devices.
• Hang up on any calls, including robocalls, that ask you to take immediate action or provide personally identifiable information.
• Ask to use other types of identifiers besides your Social Security number.
• Keep your software up to date, including operating systems and antivirus protection programs on your computer, phone and other devices. Most can be set to update automatically.

"If you receive a text or email that appears to be from IDOT asking for your personal information, you can be sure it's a scam," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "Please know that we are aware of this issue and are working with the Illinois Attorney General's office to protect you from these fraudulent schemes."

For any questions or concerns, call the consumer fraud hotline. The number is 800-243-0618.

