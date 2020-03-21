Clear
Illinois residents react to 'stay-at-home order'

The order will stay in effect through at least April 7th.

Posted: Mar 21, 2020 11:28 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - A stay-at-home order is now in place in Illinois.

Governor J.B. Pritzker made the announcement Friday and the order took effect Saturday evening.

The order will stay in effect through at least April 7th.

Pritzker said he took this action to save lives.

It means no gatherings of more than 10 people.

You can leave your home to exercise or dog walk, but playgrounds are closed.

You can still go to the grocery store, pharmacy, see your doctor and get gas.

Restaurants can still offer carry-out and drive through services.

The governor said if you can work from home, you must work from home.

Pritzker's order allows for essential travel.

The governor said state and local law enforcement can take action if this order is not being followed.

Illinois residents are responding to the order this evening.

We spoke with a Marshall, Illinois mother and she explained why she supports this decision.

"I feel this is appropriate with everything going on, with more cases popping up around the community. This is very appropriate. Umm, I'd rather be safe than sorry. I'm falling back on my faith. I know God's got a plan. there's a light at the end of the tunnel. Just keep your head's up and we will get through this," said Kim McManus.

Again, the order is in effect through at least April 7th.

