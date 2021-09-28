Illinois reports its first human case of rabies since 1954, killing a man in his 80s

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - The Illinois Department of Public Health says the state has its first human case of rabies in the state since 1954.

The case involves a person in Lake County, Illinois. The state says that a man in his late 80s woke up in mid-August to a bat on his neck. Officials said the bat tested positive for rabies.

Health officials told the man he needed to start postexposure rabies treatment, but he declined. Around a month later, he started having symptoms consistent with rabies and ultimately died.

In humans, symptoms of rabies include neck pain, headache, difficulty controlling his arms, finger numbness, and difficulty speaking.

Each year in the United States, there are one to three cases of rabies in people.

“Rabies has the highest mortality rate of any disease,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “However, there is life-saving treatment for individuals who quickly seek care after being exposed to an animal with rabies. If you think you may have been exposed to rabies, immediately seek medical attention and follow the recommendations of health care providers and public health officials.”

This year, 30 bats in Illinois have tested positive for rabies so far. Each year, around 1,000 bats are tested due to possible exposure.

Learn more about how to keep you and your family safe here.