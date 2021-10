SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTHI) - Health leaders in Illinois have reported the first human West Nile death of the year.

The person was a Will County resident. Will County is southwest of Chicago.

The Illinois Department of Health says the victim was first got sick in late August and then tested positive for West Nile.

The state says there are currently 40 human cases of West Nile in the state. Last year, there were 42 human cases with four deaths.