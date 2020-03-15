Clear
Illinois reports 29 new cases of COVID-19, bringing state total to 93

The Illinois Department of Public Health says there are 29 new cases of COVID-19 across the state as of Sunday afternoon. That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 93 in 13 different counties.

Posted: Mar 15, 2020 4:18 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

Those counties include Champaign, Clinton, Sangamon, Whiteside, and Winnebago, Cook, Cumberland, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, St. Clair, and Woodford counties.

“We are seeing the number of COVID-19 cases increase exponentially and in more locations across Illinois,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “At this point, it is best to assume that the coronavirus is circulating in your community and you should take the same precautions when interacting with other people that you would when interacting with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. This may seem like an extreme step, but this is how we reduce the number of new cases and prevent the health care system from being overwhelmed.”

