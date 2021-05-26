Illinois promotes new campaign to boost tourism

ILLINOIS, (WTHI) - With many pandemic restrictions lifting, people are ready to get out and travel. The State of Illinois wants you to visit the many unique places it has to offer!

Illinois has a new campaign called: "Time for me to Drive"

The campaign showcases more than 60-road trip itineraries. A new TV ad started running this past weekend highlighting what the state has to offer visitors.

Governor JB Pritzker, tourism partners, and state leaders launched this initiative last week. Its goal is to boost tourism business around the state.

It zeros in on only-in-Illinois experiences and attractions.

Pritzker says, "After an incredibly difficult year in which the pandemic kept us all close to home and staying apart, lifesaving vaccines have made it possible to celebrate together this weekend and through the summer."

He and state leaders encourage people to hit the road and explore Illinois.

"Knowing that and knowing how much Illinois has to offer with our route 66 and our great river road, we thought it was a great opportunity to introduce Illinois to Illinoisans and also showcase everything we have to offer to bordering states," says Karla Flannery the director of tourism in Illinois.