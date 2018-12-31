Clear
Illinois police increasing patrols over New Year’s holiday

Illinois authorities are stepping up traffic enforcement and reminding motorists to drive sober over the New Year’s holiday.

Posted: Dec. 31, 2018 3:17 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois authorities are stepping up traffic enforcement and reminding motorists to drive sober over the New Year’s holiday.

Illinois State Police say they’re joining with the Illinois Department of Transportation and nearly 200 local law enforcement agencies to add patrols and keep roads safe. The extra enforcement started Thursday and continues through Tuesday.

IDOT safety programs chief Cynthia Watters says six people died on Illinois roads over the last New Year’s holiday and four of those were alcohol-related.

ISP Director Leo Schmitz says in addition to stopping people suspected of drunk driving, officers also will have zero tolerance for speeding, people not wearing seatbelts, distracted driving and other offenses.

