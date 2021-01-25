Illinois police chief resigns after arrest

BRIDGEPORT, Ill. (WTHI) - Scott Murray resigned from the department Monday morning.

Police were called to the 700 block of Adams Street in Bridgeport Saturday night. Murray was charged with domestic battery and reckless discharge of a firearm.

News 10 spoke with Bridgeport mayor Michael Crask. Crask says "The city of Bridgeport and I would like to publicly thank Scott for his numerous years of service to our community."

There is already new leadership at the department. Mayor Crask has named Danny Ash as acting police chief. Ash is the school resource officer for red hill CUSD #10. In the meantime, Bridgeport is currently looking for a permanent police chief.