Illinois' plan for a COVID-19 vaccine

Before a vaccine for COVID-19 is approved states are being asked to make a draft of their plan. Here is the draft for Illinois.

Posted: Nov 10, 2020 9:17 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTHI) -- We've heard good news from Pfizer about a COVID-19 vaccine.

"We were jumping out of the chairs screaming, basically, this is unbelievable. Oh, my god, we may put an end to this terrible pandemic," Dr. Mikael Dolsten, Pfizer chief scientific officer, said.

But, before states get their hands on the first wave of vaccines, state officials have to draft up a vaccination plan. The state of Illinois has a plan called "Mass vaccination planning guide 2.0."

Just like Indiana's plan, Illinois' says the first people vaccinated will be those on the frontline working with covid 19 patients, workers in long-term care facilities, and people who will be giving the vaccine.

The next set of people to get the vaccine will be those who have compromised immune systems.

Of course, all these plans from the states are drafts at this point. No one knows when we will get a vaccine approved, or how readily available it will be.

The Illinois state plan said this will likely happen in waves. Depending on their accessibility to the vaccine.

For now, Illinois state governor J.B. Pritzker pleads with everyone to keep up best practices in fighting the virus.

"Make sure that everyone wears a mask and to stop gatherings with a large number of people inside your homes. They need your help," Governor Pritzker said.

Again, the plan is just a draft. It still has to get approved at the federal level and can still change.

You can find the full Illinois plan, here.

You can find the full Indiana plan, here.

