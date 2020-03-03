Clear

Illinois officials announce 4th positive test for virus

The wife of a man who is being treated for COVID-19 at a suburban Chicago hospital has tested positive for the virus, Illinois public health officials said Monday, becoming the fourth person in the state to test positive for the virus.

Posted: Mar 3, 2020 12:29 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — The wife of a man who is being treated for COVID-19 at a suburban Chicago hospital has tested positive for the virus, Illinois public health officials said Monday, becoming the fourth person in the state to test positive for the virus.

The unidentified woman, who is in her 70s, is quarantined at home and reported to be in good condition along with her husband, who is being treated at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights.

Dr. Daniel Reaven, director of the hospital’s emergency department, said the husband, also in his 70s, was admitted over the weekend because he had a preliminary positive test for COVID-19, and doctors are awaiting confirmation of the test by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Officials say they’re working to determine who the couple had been in contact with to prevent additional transmission. Officials did not reveal any information about how the couple might have contracted the virus.

During a Monday news conference, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the risk to the general public remains low.

“The best thing the general public can do at this time is to continue taking the same precautions you take during the flu season with renewed vigilance,” Pritzker said.

Officials of Arlington Heights School District 25 said two staff members and their children are isolating themselves at home after learning one of their babysitter’s relatives, a hospital employee, was exposed to a patient with coronavirus.

A Chicago couple tested positive for the coronavirus in January, the first Illinois residents diagnosed with the illness. They were released from a Hoffman Estates hospital last month, and have since made a full recovery, health officials said.

As of Monday, the number of confirmed U.S. cases climbed to over 100, and health officials in Washington state reported four more people had died from coronavirus, bringing the number of deaths in the U.S. to six.

The global death toll has pushed past 3,000, and the number of people infected topped 89,000.

