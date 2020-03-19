Clear
BREAKING NEWS Union Hospital confirms first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Vigo County Full Story
SEVERE WX : Tornado Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Illinois officials: 3 more dead, 422 now positive for virus

Three more people have died after contracting the coronavirus in Illinois and 422 people statewide have tested positive for the disease caused by the virus, public health officials announced Thursday.

Posted: Mar 19, 2020 5:02 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Three more people have died after contracting the coronavirus in Illinois and 422 people statewide have tested positive for the disease caused by the virus, public health officials announced Thursday.

A total of four people have died in the state as a result of COVID-19. The most recent patients to die are a man in his 50s from Will County, a woman in her 80s from Cook County and a Florida resident who was visiting Sangamon County. More details were not immediately released.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the growth in positive tests for COVID-19 is tied to increased testing by the state labs along with private labs and healthcare institutions.

Pritzker said more than 1,000 tests were administered statewide on Wednesday. He said officials hope to soon increase that to 2,000 tests per day.

He warned people against hoarding food and other essentials based on rumors. Grocery stores, gas stations and pharmacies will not close, and the state’s highways and other travel routes will remain accessible, he said.

“There is no need to run out and hoard food, gas or medicine,” Pritzker said. “Buy what you need within reason. There is enough to go around as long as people do not hoard. We will never shut these services down.”

Earlier Thursday, Chicago health officials announced that any resident with a confirmed case of COVID-19 or who is showing symptoms of the disease must stay indoors, formalizing advice they previously issued in the hopes of limiting the spread of the coronavirus.

Patients cannot leave their homes, go to work or visit any group setting except to seek medical care and “life sustaining needs,” including medicine or food, according to a statement from the Chicago Department of Public Health.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement that restricting the movement of patients and people with symptoms of COVID-19 “is the best way to prevent the virus from spreading further.”

“We must be all in this together, and people who are sick must stay home to protect themselves and the public,” Lightfoot said.

Anyone who violates the order could be cited by health officials or the police department.

“This move may seem severe to some but in this highly evolving situation it’s absolutely what we need to do at this time as we work to contain this outbreak,” said Dr. Allison Arwady, the commissioner of the health department.

The order does not have an end date. The health department said Arwady will lift it with a written order when the threat to public health is diminished.

The health department said symptoms of the acute respiratory disease include fever, cough, shortness of breath, nasal or lung congestion, sore throat, body aches or unusual fatigue.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild cases recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe ones can take three to six weeks to get better.

Pritzker ordered schools statewide to be shut this week through at least the end of the month. Restaurants and bars also were ordered to stop serving dine-in customers and to stick to carryout or delivery options.

___

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

___

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

___

Follow Kathleen Foody on Twitter: https://twitter.com/katiefoody

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 58°
Brazil
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Rain moving in!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ask Rose extended hours

Image

Instead of an Easter Egg hunt, parks department has an egg give-away

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

Brazil city offices close

Image

'...I have to pay that back with interest.' Are loans enough to help small businesses

Image

Martin County leaders announce state of emergency

Image

People reportedly going door to door in Cumberland County claiming they need to test you for the cor

Image

All You need to know for Thursday

Image

Thursday: Showers and storms, patchy fog early. High: 68

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears