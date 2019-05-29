Clear
Illinois nursing home provides free lunch to first responders

A local nursing home is giving back to first responders.

Posted: May 29, 2019 6:49 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - A local nursing home is giving back to first responders.

United Methodist Village supplied lunch for local first responders.

The facility provided hamburgers, chips, and drinks...all for free.

Items were provided with help from local organizations.

Village Chaplin Brad Fausnacht said it is important for United Methodist Village to give back to the county's first responders.

Illinois nursing home provides free lunch to first responders

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

Indiana creek drops as search for missing boy continues

Illinois lawmakers have 5 days left, 5 big issues to settle

Teen charged in party shooting near Ball State campus

You can "Fill the Boot" this weekend to help sick kids

