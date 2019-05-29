Illinois nursing home provides free lunch to first responders

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - A local nursing home is giving back to first responders.
United Methodist Village supplied lunch for local first responders.
The facility provided hamburgers, chips, and drinks...all for free.
Items were provided with help from local organizations.
Village Chaplin Brad Fausnacht said it is important for United Methodist Village to give back to the county's first responders.
