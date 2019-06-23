SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - State health officials say they're adding a screening for a rare hereditary disorder that affects the brain, nervous system and adrenal gland test for all newborn babies in Illinois.
Adrenoleukodystrophy (uh-DREE'-noh-loo-koh-DIS'-truh-fee) affects about 1 in 20,000 births.
The Illinois Department of Public Health began rolling out the test earlier this week.
Babies with the disorder can have normal brains at birth, but the disorder can become deadly without treatment.
Treatments include adrenal steroid replacement and stem cell transplantation and are effective only during a narrow window.
Illinois is the 14th state to screen for the disorder.
(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
6/22/2019 9:17:52 AM (GMT -4:00)
Related Content
- Illinois newborns to be screened for rare brain disorder
- Starting in 2020, Hoosier newborns will be screened for 52 different disorders
- Family spreads awareness about rare genetic disorder
- Fundraiser scheduled to help Wabash Valley child living with rare disorder
- Authorities: Rare synthetic drugs found in central Illinois
- Rare blitz of tornadoes leaves central Illinois with damage, injuries
- Transgender Illinois inmate gets rare transfer to female prison
- Video Game Addiction: A Medical Disorder?
- 'Her being strong makes me be strong...' a single mom is fighting for her baby girl as she battles a rare genetic disorder
- PACE offers cervical cancer screenings