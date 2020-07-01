Illinois minimum wage jumps to $10: Many afraid it could impact small businesses

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - On July 1st, the minimum wage in Illinois jumps to $10 an hour.

This comes after wages were raised $1 on January 1st from $8.25 to $9.25 an hour.

Lynn Holloway is the owner at Main Street Cafe in Paris.

Holloway said it's going to be a challenge for many to stay afloat.

"Small business get hit hard. They've gotten hit hard with COVID, and then it just feels like another blow when you know, we have to increase the wages and stuff like that," said Holloway.

As many businesses continue to open their doors and adapt to the guidelines of reopening Illinois, Holloway worries some may not reopen at all.

"I think some of the small businesses will close, especially you know, those that were on the brink of closing anyhow, and then it's this on top of it might just be you know, the cherry on top that's going to say 'I can't do this,'" said Holloway.

As many things were pushed back due to COVID-19, this is something Holloway wishes was too.

"That was pretty quick to go you know six months and another six months increase. Yearly I could live with it, but when it's six months, especially now, that's really quickly," said Holloway.

Ultimately, it's all about shopping local.

"There are others that are just now opening their doors, so that's been three months at least where they've been closed, so they need that support from the community. They need people to come and support them and spend their money," said Holloway.

Minimum wage is set to increase $1 at the start of each year until wages hit $15 an hour in 2025.